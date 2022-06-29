Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly injured in drug raid, will undergo surgery

An MRI revealed a 3mm tear in the meniscal cartilage of his left knee, according to the sheriff's department.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly is expected to undergo surgery after an injury he sustained during a drug raid, according to the department.

Deputies say in April 2022, Staly joined members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and FCSO SWAT team to serve a narcotics search warrant in the Mondex area of Flagler County

During the raid, deputies say Staly hyperextended his left knee and has been under a physician’s care since.

When improvements were not occurring, an MRI revealed a 3mm tear in the meniscal cartilage of his left knee, according to the sheriff's department.

Staly is scheduled for outpatient surgery on July 1, 2022, to repair the injury.

“As the community knows, I’m not a Sheriff that sits behind a desk and never will be,” Staly said. “Sometimes injuries occur to Deputy’s enforcing the law, even to the Sheriff. This is a minor outpatient procedure with a quick recovery.”

Staly will be placed under anesthesia for a very brief period of time.