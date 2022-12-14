Seven arrested after JSO prostitution sting on Phillips Highway

Police say a JSO operative was working in an undercover capacity posing as a prostitute on Phillips Highway.

Seven men have been arrested after a prostitution sting near the Pine Forest neighborhood last month, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

On Nov. 12, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Unit conducted a prostitution deployment in the 4200 block of Phillips Highway in response to citizen complaints.

During the operation, police say a JSO operative was working in an undercover capacity posing as a prostitute on Phillips Highway.

According to police reports, seven men were arrested after a conversation was had with the operative that was sexual in nature.