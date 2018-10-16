ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Evidently, St. Augustine isn't just a tourist haven. It's also a training ground for the four-legged variety.

The organization K9s for Warriors routinely trains its service dogs in downtown St. Augustine. They work on St. George Street, by the fort, on the bayfront and in the shops. Trainers April Johnson and Christel Fleming say there's a reason for training in St. Augustine.

"It's sensory overload when dogs first get here," Fleming said. "You've got motorcycles, ding of trolleys and horses."

"We're working on getting them exposure training," Johnson said. "We're working to get them seeing different dogs in public, traffic and people."

Getting these service dogs accustomed to distractions will help them keep the veterans they're paired with calm.

K9s for Warriors pairs service dogs with veterans who deal with Post-traumatic Stress Disorder.

"The dog is just an extra set of eyes. We call the dogs their battle buddies. Kind of like in combat, they have their battle buddies to see things you might not anticipate," Johnson explained.

A staff member with K9s for Warriors said the way the buildings and streets are laid out in St. Augustine can even have the feel of cities in the Middle East, so veterans will go to St. Augustine to also train with the dogs.

"Alleyways and things like that can trigger a lot of issues for our warriors," Johnson said.

The pooches with this organization are rescue dogs, and they're training in one beautiful place to have their veterans' backs.

