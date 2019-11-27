The final witness and closing arguments are scheduled today in the sentencing hearing of Logan Mott.

He’s the teenager accused of killing his grandmother Kristina French and burying her in his father’s Neptune Beach backyard in November 2017.

Because of various scheduling delays the sentencing hearing has stretched on and off over a period of weeks.

In that time we’ve heard testimony from both of Logan Mott’s parents, his teachers, and various people who evaluated him.

On Wednesday, a psychologist who evaluated Mott Dr. William Meadows will testify. Following that, attorneys for both sides will present their closing arguments.

A final sentence is not expected today. Circuit Judge Bruce Anderson indicated he will take some time before pronouncing sentence.

Mott faces between 15 and 40 years in prison as part of his plea deal.

The sentencing hearing starts at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. It’s expected to last about three hours.

First Coast News will live stream the proceedings right here.