JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No children were on the school bus involved in the bus vs. train accident on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed.

The accident happened at Timuquana Road and US-17 around 6 a.m.

JSO said three adults were on the bus and that one person was transported to the hospital. CSX released a statements saying two people, the driver and driver's aid, were injured with minor injuries but didn't clarify who was transported to the hospital.

Train vs. School Bus Crash at Timuquana and Roosevelt. NO CHILDREN were on the bus. Three adults were on the bus, one adult transported to the hospital for minor injury. #JSO #JAX #Jacksonville — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 27, 2018

@FCN2go School bus vs. Train, Roosevelt @ Timuquana. Happened about 30 min ago. Doesn't appear any kids were on the bus, but the road is blocked. pic.twitter.com/00y0if2dml — J-Boss (@Joralyn) September 27, 2018

The train was traveling when it struck the bus in the rear. JSO said the bus was already partially crossed on the tracks.

Train/bus crash #JSO is the investigating agency. Train was traveling when it hit the rear of the school bus that had already partially crossed the tracks. The bus did not run into a moving train. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 27, 2018

JSO said the area will be blocked until further notice.

Timuquana at Roosevelt is blocked until further notice. This occurred at 6:00 a.m. https://t.co/0xMtba7gWH — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 27, 2018

In the statement from CSX, they said "We see this too often across our network. At CSX safety is a core value and that includes the safety of drivers who cross our tracks every day. With this being National Rail Safety week, we urge drivers to be more aware of their surroundings at railroad crossings."

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.

© 2018 WTLV