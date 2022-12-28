After nearly 85 years, San Marco Theatre says it's closing for good

"The San Marco Theatre will permanently close its doors on New Year's Day. It's with sad and heavy hearts that share this news." - San Marco Theatre

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Citing low attendance, changes following the COVID pandemic and shifting audience behavior, the San Marco Theatre announced Wednesday that it's closing for good. The 84-year-old cinema made the announcement on its Facebook page.

"Dear Friends & Neighbors, After eighty-four and a half years, the San Marco Theatre will permanently close its doors on New Year's Day," a portion of the post states. "It's with sad and heavy hearts that we share this news with our San Marco community and the city of Jacksonville. We all have a lot of memories of this place. We'll miss it."

The business not being able to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic and an ever changing audience landscape are to blame, the Facebook post states.

"The movie industry has seen dramatic changes since Covid. ... The movie theatre business was not a very profitable endeavor before Covid. Now, when potential patrons are flooded with new releases on a dozen different streaming services it seems like the movie theatre experience is quickly going the way of Blockbuster Video."

Many of those who commented on the theatre's Facebook page shared their disappointment.

"Totally heartbreaking! My first job was San Marco Theater with Mr. Charles & Flo…1976," Jeanne Sutton wrote.