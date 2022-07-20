Twenty years later: The San Marco Publix will open August 11

Discussion about building a Publix in San Marco started in 2002. The big day is finally coming!

Twenty years after the idea was first pitched in late 2002, San Marco's first Publix is finally coming to fruition. The massive supermarket will open at at Hendricks Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard on August 11.

The project broke ground in early 2021 after several false starts.

A 38,294-square-foot store was planned to be built on top of a ground-level parking garage, according to permit applications. A 1,430-square-foot Publix liquor store is part of the plan, too, along with about 18,800 square feet of "shell" retail or restaurant space for other tenants.

In December 2016 the city issued permits for a 33,481 square-foot Publix, a parking garage and phases of apartment construction standing four and five stories tall. (Housing was dropped from the current plan.) But developers who planned to buy interest in the project never closed on their deal and no one ever turned any ground.

This opening seems like a sure thing as the grocery giant's telltale green signage is starting to take over the building and the Publix logo has been erected over the front door.