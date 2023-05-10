Sailor station at NAS Jax found dead in Leon County

The sailor was considered missing after a welfare check. Authorities found his body after a search.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An active-duty service member was found dead on Tuesday, according to the public affairs officer for the Naval Air Force. The sailor was stationed at NAS Jacksonville.

The sailor, who was assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 30 in Jacksonville, was found dead in Leon County. The entire VP-30 squadron offers their "condolences and sympathies to the family, friends, and shipmates of the Sailor during this difficult time."

The sailor was considered missing after a welfare check. Police checked their apartment several times. The sailor's mother told police it was unlike her child to go missing and they had no known mental or medical problems, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office incident report.

Grief counseling services and support will be made available, according to the public affairs officer for the Naval Air Force.