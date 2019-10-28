JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's inspector general released its investigation into Jacksonville Housing Authority President Frederick "Fred" McKinnies, which substantiated claims that McKinnies had sexual relationships with multiple JHA employees dating back to 2001.

The investigation began back in summer 2018 after a complainant, who would be designated as a whistleblower, leveled allegations against McKinnies dating back to 1997.

According to the investigation report, McKinnies was accused of sexual harassment, violations in standards of conduct, conflict of interest and receipts of gifts, violation of JHA's internal policy and an improper salary increase.

The allegations of sexual harassment and improper salary increase were unsubstantiated, the report said. However, the report substantiated that McKinnies had sexual relationships with multiple JHA employees dating back to 2001. The report also substantiated claims that McKinnies had sex on JHA property with an employee.

Claims that McKinnies paid JHA employees and JHA vendors to complete home improvements at his residence and the whistleblower's home were also substantiated, according to the report.

The inspector general's investigation also substantiated allegations that McKinnies received professional golfing tickets from JHA vendors and also provided said tickets to employees, including those he had a sexual relationship with.

The report recommended that new policies should be established and that some old ones should be updated. First Coast News spoke with Inspector General Lisa Green who said her office would not make recommendations about McKinnies' future employment at JHA, saying it's a matter for the Board of Commissioners to decide.

McKinnies has been employed with JHA since 1993 and has been serving as president since 2013.