x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

Putnam County Sheriff's Office searching for missing middle school girl

The sheriff's office posted to its Facebook page that Leah Marie Allen was last seen Monday afternoon after leaving Jenkins Middle School.
Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Office
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing Leah Marie Allen, last seen on Heidt Road after leaving Jenkins Middle School Monday around 4:30 p.m.

PALATKA, Fla. — The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the community to find a missing middle school girl.

The sheriff's office posted to its Facebook page that Leah Marie Allen was last seen Monday afternoon after leaving Jenkins Middle School. She did not return home, according to the Facebook post.

Leah was last seen in the area of Heidt Road at about 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information on where Leah might be is or who has seen her after 4:30 p.m. Monday is asked to call PCSO immediately at 386-329-0800 or call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-877-277-8477.

Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Office
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing Leah Marie Allen, last seen on Heidt Road after leaving Jenkins Middle School Monday around 4:30 p.m.

RELATED: UPDATE: Missing 15-year-old Lake City girl found safe

RELATED: Marion County deputies searching for missing, endangered woman