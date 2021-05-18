Marion County deputies searching for missing, endangered woman

She was seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt and jeans.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman last seen on Thursday in the Summerfield area who may be endangered.

Deputies say Melody Ann Hixon, 67, was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. leaving her home in the 9000 block of Southeast 162nd Place.

She was seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt and jeans.

Deputies say there is a concern for Hixon's well-being due to her never being out of contact this long and not taking any personal items with her.

She has also made comments in the past that have caused concern for her safety and she is without her medications.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.