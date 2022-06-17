Purple Alert issued for missing man last seen at Daytona International Speedway

Police say James O. Williams was last seen roughly nine days ago and have issued a Purple Alert.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for a 50-year-old man last seen at the Daytona International Speedway.

If you have seen him, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace at (386) 671-5207 or WallaceJayson@DBPD.us

Have you seen this man? We are still looking for him

James O. Williams, 50 years old. Last confirmed sighting was 9 days ago 7-23-22 at Daytona International Speedway. Purple alert has been issued.

Please contact Detective Jayson Wallace at (386) 671-5207 or WallaceJayson@DBPD.us pic.twitter.com/UZB0Ex623k — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) August 1, 2022

This July, state officials added a Florida Purple Alert to help authorities locate missing adults with mental or developmental disabilities.