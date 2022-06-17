Purple Alert issued for missing man last seen at Daytona International Speedway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for a 50-year-old man last seen at the Daytona International Speedway.
Police say James O. Williams was last seen roughly nine days ago and have issued a Purple Alert.
If you have seen him, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace at (386) 671-5207 or WallaceJayson@DBPD.us
This July, state officials added a Florida Purple Alert to help authorities locate missing adults with mental or developmental disabilities.
Like other alerts, the Florida Purple Alert notifies the public via an emergency alert. The alert also will notify supermarkets, gas stations, and appear on highway message boards, according to FDLE.