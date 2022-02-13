2022 Daytona 500 Central

Everything you need to know ahead of the 63rd running of the Great American Race!

For the first time since 2020, a full-capacity crowd of 101,500 will be treated to the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 20. The green flag will drop at 2:30 p.m. ET. Michael McDowell of Front Row Motorsports will look to defend his title and his lone win of the 2021 season.

But as racing fans and First Coast residents know: this is a full week of racing run at "Speedweeks."

The First Coast Sports Team will have you covered with the latest stories, headlines, and more from Daytona Beach all week long!

Tuesday, February 15

Practice Sessions

UNOH Fanzone gates open at 4:00 PM ET.

NASCAR Cup Series practice #1 starts at 5:05 PM ET.

NASCAR Cup Series practice #2 starts at 6:35 PM ET.

Rodney Atkins Concert starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Wednesday, February 16

Media Day

Qualifying

UNOH Fanzone gates open to infield camping guests only at 6:00 PM ET.

Grandstand gates open at 7:00 PM ET.

Qualifying begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Thursday, February 17

Bluegreen VacationS Duel at DAYTONA

The Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA splits the field into two races to set the starting lineup for the DAYTONA 500! Watch as drivers race under the lights and battle for position on the grid for The Great American Race!

Friday, February 18

NextEra Energy 250

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series gets the season started at DAYTONA with a thrilling race that comes down to the final laps! Be here for the action of one of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth’s most thrilling races, the NextEra Energy 250!

Saturday, February 19

Lucas Oil 200 and What's For Dinner 300

The stars and cars of the ARCA Menards Series open the 2022 season with a 200-mile battle at DAYTONA! Experience the excitement of the high-speed intensity during the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire!

Returning in 2022, the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire ARCA Menards Series race kicks off our Saturday doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300!

Sunday, February 20