Police: Pumpkin with explosives found in Starke, bomb squad on scene

The Starke Police Department told First Coast News that the pumpkin is located near a retention pond behind the Tractor Supply Co.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Alachua Bomb Squad is responding to an incident in Starke, Florida Wednesday after around two pounds of explosive material were found inside a pumpkin, according to the Starke Police Department.

The police department told First Coast News that the pumpkin is located near a retention pond behind the Tractor Supply Co.,1371 S Walnut St Ste 100a.

Police say authorities are concerned that the pumpkin is located near power lines.

The Starke Fire Department and Bradford County fire authorities are also on the scene.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.