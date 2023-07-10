Intracoastal West Publix to close Saturday ahead of demolition

The store will close at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Publix located at Atlantic Boulevard and Hodges will close Saturday for the foreseeable future as the store undergoes some major upgrades.

The grocery store chain is planning to demolish about 55,000 square feet of the existing grocery store, according to The Jacksonville Daily Record.

The outlet reports that the new store will move the bakery and deli area to the left front corner of the store and also provide seating options.

