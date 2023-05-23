'Why do you need two?' A new Publix store on Neptune Beach built next to existing location

The newest store replaces the space that was Lucky's Market in 'Neptune Plaza.' It's about 250 feet apart from an existing Publix store in Seminole Shoppes.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — In Neptune Beach, there are now two Publix stores side by side. The newest one replaces the space that was once Lucky's Market in the new 'Neptune Plaza.' It's about 250 feet apart from an existing Publix store in the Seminole Shoppes Center.

"I think it's funny, but I feel like it looks cool," Neptune Beach resident Jeremiah Bowles said.

Both side-by-side locations are traditional Publix stores, not GreenWise locations. It's causing many to scratch their heads, wondering why? Josh Kelling even came up with a nickname for it.

"It's a bit silly, like why do you need two?" asked Kelling. "That sounds like 'Dublix' to me."

The new store is a traditional Publix with a deli, produce, bakery, meat and seafood department. It also has an area where customers can enjoy coffee, beer, wine and smoothies while shopping.

"If there's the sip and shop option, that might be something that draws us to that store in particular but the other one is more convenient," Neptune Beach resident Maria McDaniels said.

Publix says there are many factors that go into determining where to open a new location and the new store will "alleviate congestion in stores, in addition to allowing for the best traffic patterns in a particular area."

As for the water tower behind the shopping center residents are calling an 'eye sore,' Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown says it is functioning while the city explores the best solution for fire suppression, but the plan is to remove it. In the meantime, Bowles says he'll give the new Publix a try.

"If they have better deals there, I'll go there but if they have better deals at the old one, I'll go to the old one," said Bowles.