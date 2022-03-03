Green space, sky deck and pickleball: Rail Yard District development will change the landscape of the area

The renderings for the facility include a green space, sky deck, outdoor pickleball court, brewery and more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A music and event space is being built in the Rail Yard District of Jacksonville that's expected to feature a brewery and new restaurant concept.

The mega mixed-used complex is being built from the ground up at 1505 Dennis Street in the Rail Yard District of Jacksonville.

The 7.15 contiguous acres and 96,000 square feet of existing commercial space will be home to offices, restaurants, and retail space in addition to the venue.

It will be managed by Marathon Live, a full-service venue management company with a focus on creating unique live experiences for the locations they serve.

"We recognized a great music community in Jacksonville and have searched for several years, looking for the right project to complement the existing music ecosystem,” said Josh Billue, the owner of Marathon Live.

“That project presented itself in the form of the Dennis + Ives development. The Marathon Live team and I are very excited about the opportunity to be a part of this great city, and to create a space for everyone in Jacksonville to enjoy."

Located just off I-95, this project is near the Emerald Trail that is under construction and once completed will connect 14 historic urban core neighborhoods to downtown, the St. Johns River, McCoys Creek, and Hogans Creek.

