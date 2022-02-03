New Jacksonville City Councilmember Nick Howland to be sworn in

Howland said his first order of business once he is sworn in will be to focus on the city's budget and working with Sheriff Mike Williams on JSO's needs.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's newest city councilmember will be sworn in Wednesday.

Republican Nick Howland won the race for the at-large council seat left vacant by the death of former Councilmember Tommy Hazouri. Howland defeated Democrat Tracye Polson, 51.69% to 48.31% in a special election last month.

Howland said his first order of business once he is sworn in will be to focus on the city's budget. He also said he looks forward to working with Sheriff Mike Williams on the needs of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

"I think my election sends a message to the men and women of JSO that Jacksonville has their backs," Howland said on the night of the election. "I look forward to helping JSO figure out how to make safer neighborhoods and streets in our city, how to retain our police, how to hire more police."

Howland will fill Hazouri's unexpired term, which ends in June 2023. Hazouri died in September 2021 after a long illness and complications from a lung transplant.

Howland could serve a full four-year term if he chooses to run again for the seat and wins.

With Howland's victory, Republicans hold a 14-5 margin over Democrats in the City Council. Republicans also hold all five at-large seats on the city council.

UNF Political Science Professor Mike Binder says Howland's role as a Republican could have a big impact on future development projects for Jacksonville, such as the failed $450 million Lot J proposal to bolster the area around TIAA Bank Field. The plan was voted down by the council, but could have passed if Howland had been serving at the time the vote was taken.

"When it comes to supermajority's needing votes on council, Nick Howland is going to trend with the current majority very supportive of the mayor and his policies," Binder said.