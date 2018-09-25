A pedestrian was struck and killed during a fatal hit-and-run crash on Southbound 301 just two miles south of I-10, Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP. Authorities are still working to gather information on the vehicle involved

Southbound 301 from I-10 is expected to be shut down for a few hours as FHP continues to investigate.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is blocking traffic.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Troopers collecting evidence on US 301 where a pedestrian was hit and killed this afternoon. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/RBGZ2cMDsA — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) September 25, 2018

