A pedestrian was struck and killed during a fatal hit-and-run crash on Southbound 301 just two miles south of I-10, Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP. Authorities are still working to gather information on the vehicle involved
Southbound 301 from I-10 is expected to be shut down for a few hours as FHP continues to investigate.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is blocking traffic.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
