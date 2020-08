FHP said the crash happened on Dunn Avenue near Biscayne Boulevard. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Jacksonville's Highlands neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver stopped and is cooperating.