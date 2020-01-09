Parent: Child hasn't received virtual school schedule weeks after first day

“I think this is week three and there have been no teachers, no classes or anything,” parent Marquita Ansley told the On Your Side team.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Weeks after classes were set to begin and some children in Duval County are still waiting on their schedules.

A mom concerned for her child’s education called the On Your Side team for help, fearing her child might fall behind.

“It’s really frustrating,” Marquita Ansley said.

She is the mother of an 8th-grade student in the Duval County Public School system. Ansley said due to COVID-19, she decided it would be best for her daughter to learn through the Duval Virtual Instruction Academy.

“I think this is week three and there have been no teachers, no classes or anything,” Ansley said.

She wrote emails, called guidance and the district to get answers.

“The phone wouldn’t go to voicemail, they’d never call back," she said. "I left a message on the voicemail."

The On Your Side team brought the issue to Duval County Public Schools after speaking with Ansley. A spokesperson explained scheduling has been an issue the district is trying to fix. A letter sent to parents and posted to the Duval Virtual Instruction Academy homepage explains that with added enrollment, delays are happening.

About 1,400 new students joined the virtual program. There were only 200 enrolled last year according to the district spokesperson who added that students would not be penalized for attendance as schedules are still being worked out.

Ansley said she is still concerned it may set her child back.

“[My daughter] has three weeks worth of work to catch up on plus the original work,” Ansley said.