Blanding Blvd. at Jefferson Avenue is closed as of 8 p.m. due to an accident with injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol website the crash occurred around 8 p.m. on Sunday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office tweeted, advising people to find an alternate route.

As more details become available, this story will be updated.

TRAFFIC ALERT: There is a serious traffic crash on Blanding Blvd. near Jefferson Avenue in Orange Park, with road closures in the southbound lanes. We are assisting Florida Highway Patrol and they will update accordingly. Please use an alternate route if able. #CCSOFL pic.twitter.com/gUnvoqETLO — Clay County Sheriff's Office, FL (@ccsofl) October 22, 2018

