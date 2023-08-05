The redesign plans for Jacksonville Beach's Seawalk Pavilion and Latham Plaza were presented to the city council Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The redevelopment plans for Jacksonville Beach's Seawalk Pavilion and Latham Plaza are coming to life. On Monday night, the city council saw the first detailed plans for the future of the space.

"That whole place has that connection to the beach, to the shore, the sky and nature," said Dustin Felix, Halff Associates Team Leader.

The idea for the future of Latham Plaza includes what developers call the dune, skyline and sky. Felix says the area of Latham Plaza between 3rd Street North and 1st Avenue North, will have added trees and greenery, water features, beach-themed sculptures, more shade and seating areas.

"One of the first things we noticed is there wasn't anywhere to sit. What we're really trying to do is to create a space where people feel comfortable enough to hang out," Felix said.

The redesign of Seawalk Pavilion is called the Heavens. The grass area near the stage will become terraced - creating more seating and a better view of the surroundings. Plans for this area include sea-turtle-friendly lighting.

"We have that galaxy theme with the glow in the dark paving," Felix said.

Both spaces will continue to accommodate the city's special events. Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman says the redesign will also blend in with the future multi-use structure replacing the Latham Plaza parking lot.

"It's clearly been very well thought out with a lot of citizen input over the years and consideration to make Latham Plaza and Seawalk Pavilion. I think it's very interesting they've incorporated some natural elements," Hoffman said.

While the height of the structure replacing the Latham Plaza parking lot will be up to voters to decide next week, it will include: retail and office spaces, a rooftop restaurant or bar, restrooms, parking, police storage and operation space.

"Whatever the voters decide, I think we have an exciting opportunity for redevelopment of that space. I think we're going to have some opportunities to see how we lay out some of those special events, especially some of the big ones," Hoffman said.