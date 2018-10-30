One table, six chairs, a cupboard and a hutch. It seemed to be a basic move for Gaye Marconi's 96-year-old mother ... or so they thought.

Gaye says the movers are holding it hostage and this all come up as they were loading it onto the truck.

Gaye brought the issue to "I'm Telling Ken" in Ortega on Monday.

"How'd you guys find this Trans Van Lines?" Ken asked Gaye.

"Online," Gaye said. "They had in red, 'We beat everyone's price guaranteed.'"

And beat other prices, they did. Gaye says the initial quote was just over $1,000 to move the dining room set from Jacksonville to Kentucky. but on the day of the move, everything changed.

By the time they showed up and started loading, they changed their quote. the quote for one grand tripled to nearly three grand.

"We were under a timeline -- had to clear it out," Gaye said. "My sister-in-law was totally caught off guard. She was a mess crying."

We found the Maconi family isn't alone. Dozens of complaints from customers on Yelp, Google and the Better Business Bureau said the quote changed after their items were loaded.

The complaints earned Trans Van Lines an F rating with the BBB. We spoke with a company supervisor named Eli Ash. He says they use a recorded line to get the customer's consent for the new price. His explanation for why the quote tripled? He says the items were bulkier than they thought.

"And this piece, which to me is the most beautiful, did not even arrive," said Gaye.

The company also says they're looking into what happened to a major part of the move, a hutch that Gaye says is one of the few family heirlooms their "gram" holds dear.

"We're just not getting any help from anyone and it's very frustrating," Gaye said.

