Oldest consignment store in Jacksonville Beach closing after 38 years

The store's last day will be Saturday, and Schmidt will be offering 75% off all items.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The oldest and one of the most beloved consignment stores in Jacksonville Beach is closing after 38 years.

Lori Schmidt is the owner of Amy's Turn, a consignment store specializing in baby and children's apparel, toys, nursery furniture and more.

She says the decision to close was not an easy one.

"I'm almost 70... over the years I have met some glorious, wonderful people and generous customers, I am equally sad to close," she explained.

Schmidt says that ultimately, though, it's time for her to retire and that she has family and grandchildren in Oregon she wants to spend more time with.

"I've been in the game forever," she laughs.

The store's last day will be Saturday, and Schmidt will be offering 75% off all items. She says things not sold Saturday will be offered to nonprofits next week for free.

"I've heard so many great stories about people coming here over the years and through the generations," she says. "That's what we are all about. Hopefully the charities can donate to someone who can use it."

It's been Amy's Turn for almost 39 years. Now, it's Lori's turn.

"It has been such a pleasure to be part of the Beaches community, and we treasure all the friendships that have been built over the years."

If you know of a nonprofit that can benefit from the items the store sells, you can contact Lori Schmidt at 904-923-4079 to be involved in the giveaway next week. Must have proof of nonprofit status.