Downtown Jacksonville's old City Hall Annex building was imploded Sunday morning.
The nearly 60-year-old building came down successfully, changing Jacksonville's skyline forever.
Street closures:
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office urges you to follow their Twitter page for updates on road closures and openings throughout the day Sunday.
As of Sunday afternoon, Bay Street remains closed as repairs and clean-up continue.
According to the City of Jacksonville's Twitter page, a gas line was impacted during the implosion and is undergoing repair.
There are currently no notices of evacuation.
Background on the old City Hall Annex building:
- Height: 210 feet (around 15 stories tall)
- Opened 1960
- Mayor offices used to be on 14th floor
- City Council Chambers used to be on 15th floor
Significant work done inside the building:
- 1960s: City consolidation
- Late 1980s: End of tolls in Jacksonville
- Early 1990s: Helped bring the Jaguars to Jacksonville
- Late 1990s: Most operations moved out to the current city hall building
- The building served 7 mayoral administrations
RELATED: Jacksonville man reflects on memories before old City Hall annex implosion
RELATED: Old City Hall implosion seen as learning exercise for firefighters
RELATED: Downtown businesses near old City Hall make plans for implosion day
RELATED: City: stay indoors and shelter in place during Jan. 20 implosion