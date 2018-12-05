Orange Park is reporting some power outages Saturday following a fire at a JEA substation in the area, according to the town’s Facebook page.

The incident occurred Saturday afternoon off Shaw Street and JEA officials and emergency personnel are believed to be working to extinguish the fire and restore power to areas affected by the blaze.

The Orange Park Fire Department sent out several units to work the fire, along with Clay County Fire Rescue. The crews used about 40,000 gallons of water to extinguish the flames and cool the transformer down, a news release said Saturday night.

JEA estimates about 1,000 gallons of mineral oil was spilled out of the transformer but was contained on the site, the fire chief said.

As of 5:45 p.m. Saturday, 469 customers are being affected by a power outage in the Orange Park area, according to JEA’s outage map online.

