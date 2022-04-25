More backlash against Florida congressional district map

Florida will gain a congressional seat, but there is much debate over how the district lines are drawn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The fight over Florida's new congressional map continued even after it was passed by the House last week.

A number of Democrats in the legislature believe that the new districts on the map marginalize Black voting power. Two of those lawmakers spoke out against the map in Jacksonville today.

"The buck stops here, and we will vote him out in November," said Representative Angie Nixon in reference to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Friday morning on the steps of City Hall Representatives Nixon and Davis were extremely direct about what they think about the congressional maps as well as their opinion of the governor.

"This governor is clearly a racist," said Nixon. "Let's be real, I won't mince my words, he is a racist."

"I am angry, and I am serving a community that is angry," said Davis. "The state should be angry about what we just passed on the house floor."

On Thursday, a republican-led house passed the new congressional maps that add a district but eliminate what is considered to be a traditionally black voting district. The governor's team created the new map.

Members of the house's black caucus protested the new congressional maps on Thursday and continued to voice their frustration.

"Governor Ron DeSantis should care about what's going on in Florida and he's not," said Nixon, "it's apparent that he's focused on becoming President of the United States as opposed to the real issues, the real issues are property insurance is going up, the housing crisis and teacher vacancies."

In 2010 the Fairdistricts Amendment was passed to prevent the legislature from drawing district lines that favor political parties. Davis says the new map violates that amendment.

"We have protections in place that this map and this governor is ignoring completely," says Davis, "the 14th amendment, the fair district amendment, the constitution and he's ignoring those."