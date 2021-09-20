New trash & recycling contractor hired to service parts of North, Northwest Jacksonville

Trash pickup has been a big issue for people living across all of Duval County, according to complaints from First Coast News viewers in recent weeks.

People living in parts of North and Northwest Jacksonville will soon see a new service provider to haul their trash and recycling.

Beginning Oct. 1, Meridian Services will take over Republic Services' routes, according to a spokesperson from the City of Jacksonville. The move has been discussed for a few months, but the contract with Republic does not expire until the first, the city said.

Trash pickup has been a big issue for people living across all of Duval County, according to complaints from First Coast News viewers in recent weeks. One Jacksonville waste pickup contractor told us the problem is because there is a nationwide labor shortage resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City did not say whether Republic Services had been facing a staffing shortage. But, they did tell us earlier this month that many City employees in the Solid Waste division are working seven days a week to fill the gaps.

The City says it is working on solutions to the delays in trash, recycling and yard waste pickup.

Meridian has been training on the city's system for a couple of weeks now, according to the city.