New townhome development brings first opportunity to buy a new home in Downtown Jax in 20 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new townhome development in LaVilla is bringing the first opportunity to buy a new home in Downtown Jacksonville in more than 20 years.

Corner Lot Development is using unused city land to address the housing shortage in Jacksonville and even though the townhomes are not considered affordable housing, it's expected to bring people to LaVilla.

Johnson Commons townhomes will be 91 three-story two- and three-bedroom units and other amenities. The townhomes are in Downtown Jacksonville's LaVilla neighborhood and its design is inspired by the area's rich history and architecture.

"It's next to the park redevelopment for 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' and also the Emerald trail, which is going to be a great amenity to our to our downtown. It's just got so many great things going for it at," Chief Operating Officer George Leone said.

Corner Lot Properties Chief Operating Officer George Leone says it's bringing the opportunity for people to own a home in LaVilla that wasn't there before with convenient transportation nearby.

"With the development of the Jackson Regional Transportation Center, it's a great opportunity for people buy a home in their urban core and LaVilla which has a great, rich history," Leone said.

Leone says the city is working towards bringing 15,000-20,000 people to Downtown Jacksonville by 2030. He says the average price of the townhomes is about $330,000 and the demand has created a waitlist.

"Downtown is needed more people living downtown to be able to bring more businesses downtown," Leone said.