New development expected to break ground at Beaches Town Center in June

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — The Beaches Town Center continues to grow. The area will soon welcome a mixed-use development where Atlantic Boulevard meets the ocean.

Crews will break ground on 'Grand Ocean' on June 1 according to a press release send by a representative for the project.

The 25,000-square-foot, three-story building will be "home to two floors of Class A office space, with the bottom floor offering a mix of high-end retail, dining and other amenities."

A representative for the project says that on-site street parking will be available in addition to full-time valet for all tenants and customers of the building. It's unclear at this time which lot the valet employees will use

"Our vision is to create a special place that both locals are proud of and that visitors are impressed by," said Shahab Derazi, president of J&H Advisors, Inc., the Jacksonville Beach-based group representing the project owner.

Jacksonville-based Tim Young Construction will be the project's contractor, with an estimated construction schedule of 14 to 16 months.

A grand opening is tentatively planned for the Summer or Fall of 2024.

Grand Ocean, owned and managed by GPS Holding Group LLC, will be located at 42 E Coast Drive in Atlantic Beach. This is currently the empty lot behind Coop 303.