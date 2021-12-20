Yet another demolition date set for Downtown Jacksonville eyesore

The new demolition date for the Berkman Plaza II has been postponed to Jan. 8, 2022, the latest in a series of delays in getting rid of the incomplete high-rise.

An eyesore along the Downtown Jacksonville skyline will live to see the light of day in 2022 after demolition was rescheduled yet again.

The new demolition date for the Berkman Plaza II has been postponed to Jan. 8, 2022, according to the City of Jacksonville. That follows a postponement that would have seen the building imploded Dec. 20 at 10 a.m., the latest in a series of delays in getting rid of the incomplete high-rise.

The original plan to level the Berkman Plaza II got underway in July, with the strategy of taking the building apart piece-by-piece from the top down. That plan was later scrapped in August as the building was found to be structurally unsafe.

The new plan was to implode the 18-story building in October, with that date delayed due to supply chain issues for protective fencing for surrounding buildings. Next, city officials set Nov. 14 as the demo date, but the implosion was again postponed while the company responsible for the demolition finalized risk assessments. That process was expected to be complete before Christmas but has now been pushed back another time.

The eyesore has been sitting vacant for more than 13 years. After a parking garage collapsed in 2007, killing a construction worker, the building was finally condemned in 2020, paving the way for demolition.

In 2019, a development company had been set to turn the unfinished high-rise into a resort hotel, but it withdrew its contract.