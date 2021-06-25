New CEO selected for local organization dedicated to affordable pet care

Jennifer Barker succeeds Rob Levine, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Board of Directors of First Coast No More Homeless Pets has unanimously elected Jennifer Barker as chief executive officer.

Barker succeeds Rob Levine, who announced his intention to retire earlier this year. Levine will continue to support Barker and the Board as a senior adviser through the end of the year.

"Since I first walked into a veterinary clinic as a volunteer many years ago, animal welfare has been both my passion and my life’s work,” Barker said. “Leading the growth of the veterinary business of FCNMHP over the past seven years and having the chance to learn so much more about our complex operations with the support of Rob and the Board gives me great confidence as we work to continue to improve and expand our unique range of services to all who call upon us.”

Barker, a New Hampshire native, currently resides on a 20-acre farm with her family and many rescued animals, including not only dogs and cats but also goats, cows and horses. She attended the University of New Hampshire prior to launching her career in veterinary administration. Her new job duties as CEO will begin July 1.

The mission of First Coast No More Homeless Pets is to make veterinary care affordable and accessible to all as we save lives by keeping dogs and cats in homes and out of shelters, provide low-cost spay/neuter services with an emphasis on feral/community cats, and deliver a broad range of related programs and services.