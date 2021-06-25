Celestial Farms offering new events, wedding venue to draw in visitors after pandemic slump

After a difficult six months, the rescue farm is bouncing back with new events and venues for the summer.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Like their rescue animals, Celestial Farms is tough.

With fewer people visiting their farm during the pandemic, it meant donations were down and things got pretty dire.

"During COVID there was a time where we didn’t have enough money to buy feed," Veronica Pasciuto said.

She said six months ago, she wasn’t sure if the farm was going to survive.

"We had individuals come in with truck loads of feed," Pasciuto said. "A lot of miracles happened."

They were able to use some of the down time to make improvements, like new enclosures for the animals, a new area for arts and crafts for kids and new events like Picnic in the Pasture.

"We are also going to offer some picnic basket items if you don’t have a picnic basket prepared," she explained.

A local contractor even built a wedding pavilion in their pasture for free, so you can get married on the farm!

It's all in an effort to keep the safe haven for rescued farm animals open.

"This month alone we had seven goats come in," she said.

You'll also be able to let your kids experience the simple joys of getting your hands dirty and maybe chasing some ducks.

"So we are super excited to have everyone come out and see the improvements and how happy the animals are," Pasciuto said.

Celestial Farms is located at 13958 Duval Rd. in Jacksonville. It is free to enter, but they do appreciate donations.