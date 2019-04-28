ORANGE PARK, Fla. — A lifeline decades in the making is that much closer to becoming law. Firefighters across the state are weighing-in after the Florida Senate passed a bill to increase funding to help cover cancer treatment costs. It's now awaiting the governor’s signature.

The bill, SB 426, hits close to home for Jeremy McKay. He spent 14 years fighting fires and rescuing others but now he’s fighting to save his own life

"I didn’t feel like I was going to make it," McKay said. "I thought I was pretty much done with my time here on Earth."

McKay is a Clay County Firefighter and a Marine Corps veteran. Back in September, doctors diagnosed him with Stage 4 Adenocarcinoma, a type of stomach cancer.

“Thinking all the 'what if’s' things, the things you’re not going to get to see, the things you won’t be able to go do, you know," McKay said. "Your kids are going to get older and experience the rest of their lives, and you're not going to be there for that."

Unfortunately, Jeremy is not alone. One out of three firefighters will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, according to the Florida Cancer Support Network.

It’s why Jeremy and his wife, Tonya, have now dedicated their lives to spreading awareness of the dangers that come with fighting fires.

Last week the couple traveled to Tallahassee to witness a historic victory.

State legislatures on both sides of the aisle unanimously passed a bill that would increase benefits for firefighters diagnosed with cancer. It includes covering the full cost of treatment, a $25,000 payout and disability pay.

Although the bill doesn’t bring a cure for his cancer, Jeremy and his wife remain thankful and hopeful.