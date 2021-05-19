Neptune Beach man participated in Capitol riot, officials say

Officials said Daniel Gray posted his experience on Instagram. He appeared in court Wednesday where he was read the 9 charges against him.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Officials say a Neptune Beach man is connected to the US Capitol riot in January.

Court documents state 41-year-old Daniel Gray posted a video on Instagram where he described what happened the day he allegedly stormed the Capitol.

Gray appeared in court Wednesday where he was read the nine charges against him.

The federal charges include: forcibly assaulting, resisting, impeding and interfering with police; engaging in acts of physical violence in the Capitol building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, among other charges.

Documents state the four-minute Instagram video takes place in an unidentified airport, and it gave a lot of information.

The documents state his video describes how he and others stormed the Capitol.

The court documents show that a lot of the statements in his video correspond with what they saw through police body camera footage.

According to court documents, he said in the video they pushed police to the back of the Capitol, even down a staircase.

Documents state footage shows Gray yelling and shoving police in the capitol building, but one of the altercations involving Gray injured a female police officer.

The documents state body cam footage shows one female officer raising her baton to protect herself. In the footage, Gray reportedly grabbed it and pushed her backwards. That’s when she fell down the stairs and police reportedly carried her outside as she was visibly injured.

Officials said Gray’s video also states he stormed Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Documents mention he ended the video saying, “This is far from over. That was the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my entire life and stay tuned.”

The judge set a $25,000 bond for this case.

Gray is scheduled to have an identity hearing Monday to prove he is the man in the Instagram video and body camera footage.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case with assistance by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

The FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department are still investigating the case.