It's been more than 36 hours since a 17-year-old girl was last seen in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — It's been more than 36 hours since a 17-year-old girl was last seen in Monroe County. Amy McAlpin, Jorja's mom, says she's worried and just wants to find her daughter safe.

"It's hard even looking at a picture of her because I'm scared it's going to be the last time I see her. It's hard and we just want her home," Amy said.

Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman says she was at a party with friends late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

She apparently missed curfew and took off after seeing her family's car.

"Please approach her gently and maybe slowly, and maybe give her time to get used to the fact. I don't want to scare her off, and put her back in farther into the woods or farther down from where we are looking now," Amy said.

The teen also left her cell phone behind on North Rivoli Farms Road.

Jeffery Skinner, a friend of the Ethridge family, says there have been helicopters and search dogs looking for her.

"All of our searches have been unsuccessful for anything -- for anything, pretty much, at this point. We found a couple of boot-prints this morning. We really don't have a lot to go on right now other than just testimony from the kids she was with," Skinner said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office asks if you live in the area of Bolingbroke, please check your backyard and out buildings, especially in the areas of Rivoli Road, Sanders Road, Spelman Road, Heritage subdivision, and Highway 41.

Jorja's stepfather Jonathan McAlpin wants her to know, "We love you so much, more than anything that you are scared of right now. Please, put your fear away. Please come in, we want you to be healthy. We want you to be safe."

Jorja's family says she has blonde hair and brown eyes. She's about 5-feet 8 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a purple sweatshirt and a black jacket