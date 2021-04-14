Motorcyclist dead after two-vehicle crash on I-95 near Atlantic Blvd.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Wednesday morning on Interstate 95 in Duval County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on I-95, north of Atlantic Boulevard.

Authorities say a vehicle and a motorcycle were both traveling north on I-95 when the driver of the car attempted to change lanes from the right-center into the left-center lane, into the path of the motorcycle.

The car then crashed into the back of the motorcycle, causing the motorcycle to lose control of the wheel and collide with the roadway, FHP said.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to UF Health where he was pronounced dead.