More than 900 customers lose power due to downed powerline in St. Johns County

The outage is affecting customers who live on the northwestern side of the St. Johns Parkway/Old County Road 210 intersection.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Power for more than 900 JEA customers has been fully restored after a downed power line caused an outage in St. Johns Monday.

The downed powerline is in the area of the St. Johns Parkway and Old County Road 210. According to a First Coast News viewer, the pole came down on the north side of Old County Road 210 and runs across the road.

Drivers should use caution if they travel through the area as there may be crews still on the scene.