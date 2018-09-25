JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rodents, roaches and mold are just some of the issues residents like, Bertha Matthews, are dealing with at Eureka Gardens.

“A few days ago, it started raining and that’s when I noticed water was coming into my ceiling,” Matthews said. “Maintenance came out and looked at the problem they haven’t fixed it yet and now I’ve got black mold growing over everything.”

Matthews said she’s dealt with “mild mold” ever since her a few of her apartment’s walls were replaced a few years ago.

“The mold was so bad, they had to get rid of two walls but ever since then, I make sure I bleach my apartment at least twice a month to keep it from growing,” she said. “I haven’t been able to stop it since the water started coming in a few days ago, I can’t bleach it away.”

Inspections are slated for the complex this week but Matthews said that’s standard for the complex.

“They come in and check the units but they usually don’t fix or replace anything,” she said. “I’m just hoping that something will be done soon because we haven’t even had pest control spray our units in more than 3 months,” she said.

Millenia Housing Management said they’re expecting their purchase of the complex to be complete over the next few weeks. After the sale is complete, the company said it plans to build an on-site hotel where residents can stay while $17 million is invested into renovating the complex.

© 2018 WTLV