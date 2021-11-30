Have you seen Bella? Missing Child Alert issued for Pasco County teen

She was last seen wearing a green USF hoodie, black pants and black slides.

HUDSON, Fla. — Where is Bella Sarka? The FDLE has issued a Missing Child Alert for the 17-year-old.

According to law enforcement, she was last seen in the area of the 12600 block of Pony Lane in Hudson.

She has brown hair and blue eyes and is 5 feet tall and weighs 95 pounds, according to authorities.

FDLE says she was las seen wearing a green USF hoodie, black pants with a red stripe and black slides. Law enforcement says Bella has a black nose ring on her right nostril.