The Baker County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing autistic woman from Macclenny.

Deputies say Michaelah Wilkerson was reported missing on July 18 by her mom. Her mother posted on Facebook, saying she also needs medication.

She was last seen wearing black shorts and a black shirt. She should also be in possession if a tan backpack, deputies posted on Facebook.

No other information was released at this time.

If you know her whereabouts or have any information regarding her disappearance, call the Baker County Sheriff's Office at 904-259-2861.

© 2018 WTLV