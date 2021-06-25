Missing 85-year-old man found dead in St. Johns County

John Davidson, 85, was reported missing by his family early Friday morning.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says a missing elderly man was found dead Friday evening.

John Davidson, 85, was reported missing by his family early Friday morning after last being seen at his home in the San Nicolas Way area Thursday night.

After an extensive search by multiple SJSO resources, Davidson was found dead.

Authorities did not say where Davidson was found at.

"Please keep Mr. Davidson’s family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time," the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post.