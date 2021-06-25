Local News
Clay County deputies searching for missing endangered 27-year-old man
Larry Snider was last seen leaving 416 Gano Avenue with a Margaretville Beach Maroon Cruiser-type bicycle.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing endangered 27-year-old man.
Deputies said Larry Snider was last seen leaving 416 Gano Avenue with a Margaretville Beach Maroon Cruiser-type bicycle.
Snider has reportedly made statements to harm himself, according to CCSO. He has tattoos on the top of his hands.
If you know where he is or have any information, call CCSO at (904) 264-6512.
