When will the microdose of coronavirus vaccine be available for your children?

A Walmart spokesperson says they’ll be offering the microdose, but many of the doses will likely go to pediatric offices.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Centers for Disease Control officially approved a microdose of the coronavirus vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old over the weekend, but the jury is still out on how soon they'll be readily available at major retail pharmacies.

However, a doctor at Simmons Pediatrics in Jacksonville says he stopped ordering the vaccine because of a lack of demand.

He's recommending his patients head directly to pharmacies to find a shot.

Pharmacies, however, can't service all kids.

"I don't think it makes any sense for me to order it if I have to turn away half of the intended age group,” said Panama Pharmacy Owner Kevin Duane.

Duane says he's able to get the micro-doses just approved for small kids, because he buys from Pfizer directly.

But, he says, federal law prevents pharmacists from vaccinating kids under three. Only doctors and nurses can vaccinate that six month to 2 year age group.



"I imagine you won't see many pharmacists with the ability to do it because many pharmacists would need to employ a physician, pediatrician or a registered nurse in order to administer to the majority of the age group that it's intended for,” said Duane.



Until that act changes, Duane won't be ordering the doses.



"I think it's not a fair use of resources,” said Duane. “I think my vials should go to a pediatrician, health department or hospital that can service that entire patient base.”

Walmart will also only vaccinate kids three and up - as will other major retailers.

Walmart's recommending parents of very young children contact their pediatrician - they'll be able to get the doses first anyway.