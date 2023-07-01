Mayor Donna Deegan to be grand marshal at Jax River City Pride Parade

The parade will take place Oct. 8, traveling through Historic Avondale, Riverside and 5 Points.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan will be the grand marshal at this year's Jax River City Pride Parade, taking place Oct. 8, the organization confirmed.

"I'm excited to be the grand marshal for this year's River City Pride Parade," Deegan said. "Jacksonville is a diverse and inclusive city that welcomes everyone, no matter who they are or who they love."

The parade is the culmination of River City Pride week, which begins September 29.