A massive 3-alarm fire in the Baymeadows area Sunday caused no injuries but required over 110 firefighters to contain, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

At 4:25 a.m., firefighters said they were responding to fire at Nursery Fields Road and Sweetwater Parkway advising that heavy fire could be seen.

The fire quickly progressed to a 3-alarm fire with over 110 firefighters, 45 apparatus, 14 engines and 7 ladders responding to fight the flames.

According to JFRD's captain, the fire spread to a wooded area behind the complex near the Hampton Park neighborhood. A car that was located inside of a garage in the area then caught fire.

Northbound lanes of Baymeadows and Interstate-295 were closed as a result of this fire.