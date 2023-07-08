Marines from Jacksonville train other soldiers in the Middle East

Marines from Jacksonville are helping train the Jordanian Armed Forces.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We're proud to share the Stories of Service of the brave men and women of our armed forces. Sometimes their job is to help militaries of other nations learn how to become better soldiers.

In this week's Stories of Service we focus on a group of Marines from Jacksonville who are training other soldiers in the Middle East as part of Bravo Company, 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion.

Lance Cpl. Preston Gist loaded ammunition into a magazine in preparation of Intrepid Maven.

Gunnery Sgt. James Hubbs helps a fellow Marine adjust her zero after a firing exercise.

Lance Cpl. Carl Mills adjusts his RCO after firing his M4A1 carbine.

Assault Amphibious Vehicle Technician Cpl. Davis Welch conducted squad attacks during Intrepid Maven, which was a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps forces, Central Command and the Jordanian Armed Forced.

Intrepid Maven was designed to strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness.