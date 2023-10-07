Stories of Service: Kamearia Deloach

Every member of the military is ready at a moment's notice, but some grab construction equipment before a weapon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of the military stay ready to jump into action at a moment's notice, but not all of them will necessarily pick up a weapon when that moment comes.

In this week's Stories of Service we focus on a sailor who is ready to help her fellow members of the military in multiple methods of support.

"This is one of the vehicles we use when we deploy for exercises," said Yeoman 1st class Kamearia Deloach. "They hold our tents, our cargo, things of that nature."

Deloach has served in the Navy for 8 years and a significant portion of that time has been spent with the Seabees (CB) or Construction Battalion.

"If a natural disaster happened or anything like that we would go support wherever that happened," said Deloach. "We build tents and things of that nature so any military people affected by it would be supported."

Always at the ready, the Seabees are stocked with everything from plumbing supplies, construction equipment, a wood shop and even electrical wiring, all so the military can build a camp instantly. Both of Yeoman Deloach's parents also served in the Navy and she feels her time in the service has helped her grow as a person.

"I think the Navy has helped me a lot in regards to my self confidence," said Deloach. "I think the Navy helped me talk to people better and make friends and be more sociable."

She also plans to use the GI Bill to further her education when she eventually leaves the Navy.

"I want to study accounting or human resources, with my job I have to do a lot of customer service so I think human resources, when I go out in the civilian world, I think that will benefit me," said Deloach.

In the meantime, if disaster strikes, Kamearia Deloach and the Seabees are ready to support their fellow sailors.