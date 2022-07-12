The Manifesting Over Mimosas event will be held December 18, 2022. Tia Coleman has created a movement for first-generation business owners to facilitate growth.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An event created to inspire people to pursue their dreams was recognized by The City of Jacksonville this week.

A proclamation was issued by the city recognizing Manifesting Over Mimosas as an event that helps facilitate growth and energize the economy through groundbreaking networking opportunities.

The event will be held Dec. 18, 2022. Tia Coleman has created a movement for first-generation business owners to facilitate growth and energize the economy through groundbreaking networking opportunities.

The organizer says there will be a grant presented.

This year's event will take place at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

In response to the upcoming event, Coleman stated, “It is an honor for us to provide aspiring entrepreneurs with a platform to be recognized with the goal of creating opportunities for the next generation of business owners.”

The theme for this year's conference will be "You Can Have It All," and the programming will focus on topics such as Thriving Through Trauma and Protecting Your Brand which will be taught by Willishia Plant, a local award-winning trademark attorney.